Man dies in Rose City Shoppingworld

UPDATE, 12.05pm: A MAN has tragically died while shopping in Rose City Shoppingworld this morning.

A Warwick police officer confirmed the man, aged in his 50s, died on scene.

It is understood he suffered from medical issues and died of natural causes. His death is not being treated as suspicious and is not related to his fall.

EARLIER, 11.50am: A MAN in his 50s has reportedly fallen at Rose City Shoppingworld this morning.

Staff in the centre are currently holding up plastic sheets outside of the Reject Shop and police remain on scene.

Staff are holding up sheets where a man in his 60s reportedly fell at Rose City Shoppingworld this morning. Sophie Lester

A QAS spokeswoman said the ambulance service did have two crews on scene to treat the man at about 11.20am.

She said paramedics had not taken anyone to hospital and it had become a police matter.

Updates to follow.