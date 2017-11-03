News

Man to face court after Warwick crash

by Elyse Wurm

AN 18-YEAR-OLD male who allegedly drove through a stop sign in Warwick CBD has been given a notice to appear in court.

The man was charged with driving without due care after a traffic crash on the corner of Wantley and Wood Sts yesterday afternoon.

Warwick Police Sergeant Lisa Self said the Warwick man was driving a Toyota sedan north on Wantley St before the vehicle collided with a Volvo truck headed west on Wood St.

The crash occurred on the corner of the two major streets about 5.40pm.

Sgt Self said both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles and no one was injured in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota sedan is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.

Topics:  driving without due care and attention road crash traffic crash warwick magistrates court warwick police

Warwick Daily News

