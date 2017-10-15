Man to face court on dangerous drug charges

A 26-year-old Warwick man has been issued with a notice to appear on two drug related charges to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court after police acted on a search warrant at 7.20am Saturday at a Warwick address.

He was issued with a notice to appear on possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils used in relation to dangerous drugs.

A woman, 21, who was at the same address, was referred to a drug diversion agency for alleged possession of dangerous drugs and alleged possession of utensils in relation to dangerous drugs.