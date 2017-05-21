Man to face court on five charges, including assault

A WOMAN was allegedly assaulted in an incident at a residence on the northern side of Warwick at 1.50pm today.

Police attended the scene and the 21-year-old Warwick man is in custody to face Warwick Magistrates Court on five charges tomorrow morning.

"He has been charged with entering a dwelling with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm, choking/suffocation, deprivation of liberty and threats to cause detriment," police said.

A woman was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital with minor facial injuries after the incident.