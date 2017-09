The QAS was called to the footy ground.

The QAS was called to the footy ground. Julia Whitwell

A 17-year-old man was taken to Warwick Hospital after allegedly being assaulted at a footy ground at Queens Park around 11pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man had a head injury.

There were plenty of people in the vicinity of Queens Park last night as the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Club had held a rodeo earlier in the night.