Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney’s west.
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney’s west.
News

Man trapped after building collapse

by Dana Pendrick
24th Apr 2021 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is trapped under rubble after a building collapsed in Sydney's west.

A two-storey home on Gecko Street in Marsden Park collapsed at 9.10am on Saturday, and firefighters are still working to free a 45-year-old man.

A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google
A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google

Before the man can be freed, firefighters will need to devise a plan to pull him out safely.

A 25-year-old has already been pulled from the rubble and is being treated by paramedics.

Doctors and ambulance officers are on the scene.

Originally published as Man trapped after Sydney building collapse

accident building collapse rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Premium Content Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Crime NAMED: The 23yo blamed ‘gross intoxication’ for her violent treatment of the police officers.

        Warwick Daily News enters exciting new era

        Warwick Daily News enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to...

        Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour was on full display at the 2021 Assumption College Warwick...

        Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Premium Content Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Crime The violent drunken assault was just one of almost 20 charges Hayden Shane...