Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died at the steelworks in Port Kembla, NSW. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
A man has died at the steelworks in Port Kembla, NSW. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Breaking

Man ‘trapped’ at steelworks dies

by Sarah McPhee
6th May 2020 5:17 PM

A man has died after reportedly becoming trapped between a vehicle and machinery at a steelworks in NSW's Illawarra region.

Emergency services were called to the industrial site at Port Kembla, south of Wollongong, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday following the reports of the accident.

Emergency services on scene at the Port Kembla worksite. Picture: Madeline Crittenden
Emergency services on scene at the Port Kembla worksite. Picture: Madeline Crittenden

 

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be that of a 59-year-old man."

The Port Kembla steelworks. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
The Port Kembla steelworks. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

The Illawarra Mercury reports the victim had been involved in maintenance work at the site.

Nine reports he was pinned between a crane and a ute.

Inquiries continue and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man 'trapped' at steelworks dies

More Stories

breaking news death editors picks port kembla steelworks worksite death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

        premium_icon Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

        News How the community’s business owners united against the common virus threat.

        • 6th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

        premium_icon Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

        News Fresh challenges arise for Southern Downs students and teachers heading back to the...

        • 6th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        premium_icon Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        News Southern Downs producers are ‘worn down’, say newest government initiative isn’t...

        Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        premium_icon Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        Politics Joel Richters claims he can “bring more to the table” than his Liberal rival.