Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped, highway partly closed after serious crash

by Grace Mason
30th Nov 2020 3:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS are working to cut a man free after his car rolled on the Mulligan Highway north of Mareeba.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash about 1.50pm with the vehicle having rolled down an embankment.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred near Quaids Dam and the truck pads and the highway had been reduced to one lane as efforts were made to free the trapped motorists.


She said it was understood the extradition of the man may take some time.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating a male patient.

She said the extent of his injuries was currently not known but he was "heavily entrapped".

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect some delays.

Originally published as Man trapped, FNQ highway partly closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of assaulting policewoman stands trial

        Premium Content Man accused of assaulting policewoman stands trial

        Crime The Warwick court heard the alleged serious assault left the female officer with facial injuries.

        Firefighters battle threatening Southern Downs bushfire

        Firefighters battle threatening Southern Downs bushfire

        News Residents are warned to remain on high alert as the large blaze south of Warwick...

        FOUR CRIMES, TWO DAYS: Busy weekend of Warwick crime

        Premium Content FOUR CRIMES, TWO DAYS: Busy weekend of Warwick crime

        Crime Those involved now face charges of drug driving, drink driving, and public...

        Qld’s worst child porn monsters revealed

        Premium Content Qld’s worst child porn monsters revealed

        Crime They are the depraved, sick men involved in the global industry