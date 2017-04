A man was treated after this machine crashed on Somme Ln, Somme on Monday morning.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a grader rolled over in Somme.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the scene where the machine had rolled on Somme Ln about 8.45am.

She said a man in his 60s was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.

While initial reports suggested the man was trapped in the machine, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the occupant had vacated the cab before they arrived.

Police also attended the scene.