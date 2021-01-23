Menu
A driver who was allegedly “too intoxicated” to successfully make a U-turn before crashing tried to leave the scene while still drinking beer, cops say
Crime

Man tried to leave crash scene with beer in hand: Police

by MADURA MCCORMACK
23rd Jan 2021 10:34 AM
A DRIVER who was allegedly "too intoxicated" to successfully make a U-turn in Leanyer before crashing into a concrete bus stop tried to leave the scene on foot while still drinking from a beer can, police have alleged.

The 40-year-old man, who has been charged with five offences, was driving along Leanyer Dr about 5.30pm on Friday when he tried to make a U-turn.

A car crashed into a bus stop on Leanyer Dr. Picture: SUPPLIED
But the man was too drunk, police have alleged, causing him to mount the kerb and smash into a concrete bus stop.

Police allege the man then tried to leave the area on foot "whilst still drinking from a beer can" before being dobbed in by witnesses.

The man later returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.17 per cent, more than three times the legal limit.

He has been charged with high range drink driving, not stopping after accident, drive without due care, drive while disqualified and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Photos of the scene show the car ploughed into the concrete frame of the bus stop.

Witnesses said the crash occurred only metres away from dog walkers.

No one was injured.

Originally published as Man tried to leave Leanyer crash scene with beer in hand: Police

