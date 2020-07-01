Menu
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

Jessica Paul
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADFIELD man nabbed with an unlicensed air rifle said he used the weapon to “eradicate” invasive birds from his property.

On March 26, police officers were at Mark Dean Mavin’s home when they noticed the rifle leaning against the kitchen wall.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 72-year-old said he bought the gun and ammunition from an unnamed friend.

Mavin, who represented himself, told the court he’d bought it more than 20 years to “sort out” the flock of Indian mynahs that had chased native birds away from his property.

Mavin pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

