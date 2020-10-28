Menu
Offbeat

Man waiting for bus falls through earth

by Phoebe Loomes
28th Oct 2020 3:54 PM

 

CCTV has captured the moment a man waiting at a crowded bus stop fell through the earth and was trapped underground for half an hour as rats crawled all over him after a footpath suddenly gave way.

The incident happened in the Belmont neighbourhood of the Bronx in New York City on Saturday. The victim's brother, Greg White, told CBS2 he was still recovering in hospital on Monday and is deeply traumatised, after being stuck underground for more than 30 minutes covered in rats.

The man walking along the street before he fell through the earth. Picture: CNN
The man walking along the street before he fell through the earth. Picture: CNN

 

CCTV shows the ground give way beneath the man. Picture: CNN
CCTV shows the ground give way beneath the man. Picture: CNN

 

 

The man was trapped for about half an hour while rats crawled on him. Picture: WCBS
The man was trapped for about half an hour while rats crawled on him. Picture: WCBS

"He was casually waiting for the bus and it (the pavement) just fell," his brother, Mr White said. He said the hole was between 3.6m and 4.5m deep.

"Rats crawling on him. He can't move. He just … it was so bad. He didn't wanna yell 'cause he was afraid there was gonna be rats going inside his mouth," Mr White said.

"When he fell, his face scraped concrete … that skin came off. His arm was bad. His leg is numb.

"It's like one out of a million chance of that happening. I'm shocked. I was surprised but, you know, he's breathing," he said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene but the victim was trapped under the footpath for approximately 30 minutes.

He was eventually pulled from the hole by firefighters and transported to hospital in an ambulance.

The footpath had been covering the cellar of a building in a bad state of disrepair, which gave out, according to the Department of Buildings. The five storey building has now been issued an evacuation order and the owner has been ordered to put green safety fencing around it, according to CNN.

The Department of Buildings is investigating if there were construction code violations at the building.

