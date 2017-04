A CLIFTON resident who allegedly threw beer bottles at a neighbour's house has been issued with a public nuisance infringement notice.

Clifton police Acting Sergeant Tyson Morris said police were called to the residence in Clark St, Clifton, at 11pm Friday.

"We found a 47-year-old man who was intoxicated,” Acting Sgt Morris said.

Later on during the weekend, police returned and issued the man with a public nuisance infringement notice which carries a fine of $365.