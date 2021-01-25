Man winched to safety after paragliding crash in bushland
Paramedics have transported a man to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he crashed while paragliding east of Warwick.
It was reported that the man, aged in his 60s, hit a tree about 1.35pm on Monday.
He crashed in hard-to-reach bushland, about 500 meters from Emu Creek Rd and Upper Emu Creek Rd.
Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were on scene, cutting scrub to create a landing zone for a rescue chopper.
The man had serious lower back and pelvic injuries.
A rescue chopper winched him to safety.
