Man winched to safety after paragliding crash in bushland

Paramedics have transported a man to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he crashed while paragliding east of Warwick.

It was reported that the man, aged in his 60s, hit a tree about 1.35pm on Monday.

He crashed in hard-to-reach bushland, about 500 meters from Emu Creek Rd and Upper Emu Creek Rd.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were on scene, cutting scrub to create a landing zone for a rescue chopper.

The man had serious lower back and pelvic injuries.

A rescue chopper winched him to safety.

