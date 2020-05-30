Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Breaking

Man with gunshot wound in critical condition

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.

More stories:

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.

The 29-year-old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

critical condition gunshot gunshot wound
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

        premium_icon Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

        News A missing Brisbane man’s car has been found more than 700km in remote Queensland.

        Ray Martin visits Warwick to meet trucking’s finest

        premium_icon Ray Martin visits Warwick to meet trucking’s finest

        News The renowned TV journalist came to town as part of his work with a brand-new...

        New health scare in the Darling Downs region

        premium_icon New health scare in the Darling Downs region

        Health "The patient was admitted to hospital."

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental...