Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Man, woman die in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

Natalie Wynne
30th Mar 2021 4:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man and a woman have died in hospital nearly a fortnight after a serious Bruce Highway crash south of the Sunshine Coast.

Three people were in a critical condition when taken from the scene of the crash at Morayfield on March 17.

A police spokesman said a 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman had since died from injuries suffered in the smash.

Three critically injured in Morayfield Bruce Hwy crash

The spokesman said a white late model Mitsubishi ASX was exiting northbound from the Bruce Highway into a service station when it collided with a Mazda 3 just after 2pm on March 17.

Seven people involved were taken to hospital in Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast for treatment.

Five did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are looking to speak with anyone who noticed the white ASX in the lead up to the crash.

Officers are also asking anyone with dashcam vision to contact police.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

crash queensland police morayfield crash sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easter lockdown ‘likely’ as COVID crisis deepens

        Premium Content Easter lockdown ‘likely’ as COVID crisis deepens

        News Qldrs are all but certain to spend Easter in isolation, with infectious disease experts expecting it will be announced that the lockdown will be extended.

        • 31st Mar 2021 5:05 AM
        Feds lash Qld vaccine rollout as 40,000 doses sit spare

        Premium Content Feds lash Qld vaccine rollout as 40,000 doses sit spare

        Health Queensland vaccine order issued as feds hit out at state’s stockpile

        Warwick tourism operator ‘devastated’ by Easter threat

        Premium Content Warwick tourism operator ‘devastated’ by Easter threat

        News Lockdown could rob the region of the Easter ‘lifesaver’ it was banking on after...

        MASKED UP: Day 1 of mask mandate in Warwick

        Premium Content MASKED UP: Day 1 of mask mandate in Warwick

        News Seas of face coverings flowed through the Rose City today but some vow to not...