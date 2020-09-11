Man wreaks havoc in boozed-up steam railway break-in

FIST FIRST: A window was just one of the items destroyed at the popular Warwick tourist spot. Picture: Pixabay

A WARWICK man who broke into a not-for-profit’s building to find food after a big day on the booze has again faced court, only months after avoiding jail for drug trafficking.

Travis Lloyd Laurie forced his way into the Southern Downs Steam Railway’s Warwick premises on his way home from the Boxing Day Races in 2017.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the heavily intoxicated 23-year-old also smashed a window, damaged a filing cabinet, and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the building.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said from 2017 to 2019, Laurie racked up a number of drug charges, most in connection to his drug trafficking conviction in the Toowoomba Supreme Court earlier this year.

Sgt de Lissa said the 23-year-old was busted with a mobile phone, set of scales, and $2760 in cash payments and a number of other utensils related to his personal drug use.

Laurie was also caught driving unlicensed on multiple occasions within the same period.

Defence lawyer Patrick O’Donnell told the court his client struggled growing up in a drug-fuelled household, which led to his own drug use from a young age.

Mr O’Donnell stressed his client had turned a new leaf and was now living and working full-time in regional Victoria.

Laurie pleaded guilty to two counts each of possessing drug utensils, possessing items used in commission with a drug offence, and driving while disqualified.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of enter premises with intent, enter premises and commit indictable offence, wilful damage, driving without a licence as a repeat offender, and operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period.

The 23-year-old was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for two years.