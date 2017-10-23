Management sought for Southern Downs facilities

AS THE mercury skyrockets and swimming takes centre stage as the activity of choice, a major shakeup of community pools is coming to the region.

New management is being sought for four major recreational facilities on the Southern Downs.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has issued a tender request for the management of the Stanthorpe YMCA Fitness Centre, Stanthorpe pool, Killarney Pool and Allora Pool.

In August, the council agreed to support the YMCA to ensure the service remains in place for the benefit of the community.

The current managers are expected to work with the SDRC to transition the indoor sports facility as part of the tender process.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she had high hopes about what the changes would mean for the facilities.

"The council appreciates the excellent work that has been undertaken by the Stanthorpe YMCA Boardmembers, past and present, as well as the contribution made by staff," Cr Dobie said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the facility and the outdoor pool continue to operate successfully for many years to come, with key services being delivered to the Stanthorpe community."

Interested parties may submit tenders to manage one or all of the facilities.

Tenders must be lodged online by 2pm on November 16.

For information and to access the tender documents, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au.