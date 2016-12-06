Mango exports soar and so do their prices

JUICY DEAL: Shoppers can expect to pay more for mangoes this season.

MANGOES are set to sell for at least $5 more per tray retail, and the reason is the fruit's strong export market.

Percy's Fruit Market owner Percy Pugliese recommended anyone who sees a tray of mangoes selling for $25 or less take the sale, with prices unlikely to go any lower this hot season.

"We used to be able to sell mangoes for 10-15c a tray, but those days are gone,” he said.

"Now that China has come into the market, we can expect prices to be more expensive locally.

"Last year they were about $20 a tray, but this year they're cheap at $25.”

He said the high price was a result of a strong export market, with new contenders wanting our sweet, yellow fruit.

"In China, they are paying about $10 each for a mango,” Mr Pugliese said.

"That means a lot are going overseas.”

He said whenever the export market picked up for a particular product, domestic consumers were set to pay more. "It creates a supply and demand issue,” he said.

"If you export a lot of fruit out of the country, it's always going to take fruit away from the supply chain.”

Northern Territory mangoes have also picked up a new export market, with the USA set to increase their mango demand two-fold this season.

Last year, about 100 tonnes of mangoes were exported from the Northern Territory to the US, and a new trade deal is set to double that figure for 2016/17.

The NT already exports mangoes to Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Japan and Europe.

Mr Pugliese said farmers had overcome a number of pest problems, record temperatures and delayed flowering to make sure mangoes hit supermarket shelves.

"It hasn't been like previous years,” he explained.

"It's been a hard season.

"It was a light crop to begin with, but things seem to have picked up.”

Despite the high prices, this season's crop is expected to be a bumper with the first mangoes in store from the Darwin area.

According to the 2016/17 forecast, Darwin alone is expected to produce 1.8million trays of

mangoes.

Katherine is set to produce 1.7million trays, Bowen will hit the 1.2million tray mark and Mareeba could sell up to 1.95million trays.

South-east Queensland is set to produce 400,000 trays of mangoes this season.

"You've really got a small window for buying mangoes,” Mr Pugliese said.

"If you're a mango lover you've got to buy them from now on.

"If you're waiting for them to get cheap, you'll miss out.”

Northern Territory mangoes are currently on supermarket shelves, and Queensland's fruit mango will follow in coming weeks through until February and March next

year.