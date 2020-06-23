Menu
Manhunt after girl stabbed in face at shopping centre: Police
Crime

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Jun 2020 5:41 AM
AN 18-year-old man is on the run after stabbing a teenage girl in the face when she tried to break up a fight at a Sunshine Coast shopping centre, police allege.

The alleged incident started about 4pm Monday when the man and a 17-year-old boy became involved in a physical altercation at Kawana Shoppingworld, Buddina.

During the altercation, a 16-year-old girl attempted to intervene, which resulted in the armed man stabbing the girl along her face with a knife, police allege.

Her injury was described as a "significant laceration from her chin to ear".

Police arrived on scene a short time later, with the armed man already fleeing from the scene, it is alleged.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The 17-year-old man involved in the initial altercation was not injured during the incident.

A crime scene was set up inside the shopping centre and officers patrolled the area Monday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444.

Originally published as Manhunt after shopping centre stabbing

