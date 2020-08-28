Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock
A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock
Crime

Man’s 15-year addicition to meth and heroin

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man addicted to drugs breached his suspended jail sentence when he was found with marijuana.

Andre Seguin, 56, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Seguin was found with 3.1g of marijuana in his pants during a search.

At the time he was subject to a three-month suspended sentence for drug offences in 2019.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Seguin's offending stemmed from 15 years of addiction to meth and heroin.

Seguin was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more drug possession:

Man pepper sprayed, tasered, wrestled in police stand-off

Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car 'for protection'

Woodfire pizza van owner forced out of town

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

        Premium Content KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

        News The horrific cases reveal a sad trend for our region.

        Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        Premium Content Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        News Two men have been charged with assaulting school staff.

        Councillors lock horns over Cherrabah controversy

        Premium Content Councillors lock horns over Cherrabah controversy

        Council News The fierce debate divided Southern Downs councillors, with the mayor threatening to...

        Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        Premium Content Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        News The investigations by Chinese officials rocked winemakers, who are adamant they...