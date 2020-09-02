Best doggo friend comes home four years later

Almost four years after a fire ravaged his family’s home, Mustapha Ammar has been reunited with his beloved American bulldog who ran away during the chaos.

Almost four years after a fire ravaged his family's home in Vincent, Mustapha Ammar has been reunited with his beloved American bulldog Gwendiza, who ran away during the chaos.

Gwendiza, nicknamed "Diza", was in the care of neighbours when an explosion, believed to be from a gas bottle, caused the dog to flee.

As a result of the fire Mr Ammar lost both his home and his best friend.

"It was like losing a family member when he was gone," Mr Ammar said.

"But I never stopped looking for him because I knew he wouldn't stop looking for me."

After four years of searching, Mr Ammar received a phone call from Diza's breeder, Renee Hanran, that changed his life.

"Renee told me that an american bulldog was being held at a local vet.

"I could not control my emotions; I couldn't get through the phone call. It was the biggest news ever.

"The next day when I arrived at the vet Diza was pulling on the leash, so I knew he recognised me.

"When I took him home, he couldn't take his eyes off me."

Mr Ammar said it took a little while for Diza to readjust to his former life.

"Every second night he jumped up out of his bed because he didn't know where he was," he said.

Now relaxed and happily reunited, Mr Ammar said Diza had a new lease on life.

"When Diza came back he looked a little tired, he looked older, but he's got his puppy face back now.

"He's next to me the whole time now, every day I make sure he does his workout, a walk after work for an hour.

"He's very excited about that."

Mr Ammar was pleased that his story had a happy ending.

"A lot of people in Townsville helped me look for him, it's a victory for everyone," Mr Ammar said.

