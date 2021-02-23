Menu
William ‘Bill’ Roach was last seen on December 31, 1993.
News

Man's bizarre claim before disappearance

by Erin Lyons
23rd Feb 2021 8:41 AM

It has been almost 30 years since a university student vanished from the NSW northern tablelands after making a bizarre claim that he had been cursed by witches.

William "Bill" Roach was last seen on the main street in Armidale, in 1993.

The 25-year-old was studying part-time at the University of England when he disappeared. It is believed he had been living with his girlfriend, who described herself as a practising witch, in an alternative community.

Earlier reports by Fairfax suggest Mr Roach had attended a "secret ceremony" for witches where he mocked those there. He claimed he was cursed for his actions.

He was last seen alive on Barney Street in Armidale on December 31, 1993. He was reported missing days later.

Bill Roach was last seen alive in Armidale almost 30 years ago.
Mr Roach thought he had been cursed by witches.
In 2005 his family told reporters he was "going through a weird time".

A 2010 inquest determined Mr Roach had died, but the coroner did not say how, where or why. His body has never been found.

The case continues to baffle police almost three decades on.

Police on Tuesday announced that the state government had increased the reward for information into his disappearance to $1m.

Strike Force Annan was established in 2004 to examine the circumstances surrounding Mr Roach's disappearance, and a reward of $50,000 was originally offered for information.

Despite extensive searches the cases continues to baffle police.
Mr Roach with his family.
Despite years of extensive investigations, including the execution of a crime scene warrant at a property on the outskirts of Armidale in 2016, there has been no trace of the university student.

Detective Sergeant Greg Lamey in 2005 said Mr Roach's belief that he was cursed really got to him.

"From a police point of view, we don't think he was murdered by witches, but he really believed a hex had been placed on him," he said at the time.

Police and Mr Roach's family will address the media later on Tuesday with information.

