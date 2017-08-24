24°
Man's face slashed in public brawl

Elyse Wurm | 24th Aug 2017 8:09 AM Updated: 4:45 PM
ON PAROLE: A 45-year-old man fronted Warwick District Court today charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
ON PAROLE: A 45-year-old man fronted Warwick District Court today charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

A WARWICK street fight ignited by stealing claims ended with one man punched in the head with such severity his face was split open and he fell to the ground.

The Warwick District Court heard the victim approached David Robert Eric Falkingham in a Warwick street in November 2015 and accused him of stealing his property.

Witnesses watched as Falkingham, who now lives in Bundaberg, continued to punch the victim as he laid on the ground.

The victim was taken to Warwick Hospital to have his face stitched.

Crown prosecutor Michael Gawrych said the now 45-year-old was wearing "protruding rings" at the time of the assault, which caused the facial injuries.

Mr Gawrych said such violence, which occurred in public places, should be deterred through the courts.

Defence lawyer Frank Martin said three people approached his client in the street when he was with his girlfriend, who suffered a broken nose in the fight.

Mr Martin said his client did not escape injury in the melee, with Falkingham punched in the kidney and kicked.

Judge Nicole Kefford acknowledged Falkingham's lengthy criminal history but said there had been limited recent offending.

Judge Kefford said it was "heartening" to see drug and property offences, which had featured heavily in the Bundaberg man's criminal history, had apparently ceased.

Falkingham was told the violence was not considered to be gratuitous.

"It's very fortunate the injuries weren't more significant," Judge Kefford said.

Falkingham, who spent 57 days in pre-sentence custody, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail but released on immediate parole.

Warwick Daily News
