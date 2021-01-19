Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
News

Man’s miracle survival after tree falls on him

by Brianna Travers
19th Jan 2021 2:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him in the state's north east.

Paramedics were called to "an incident" in Whanregarwen, a small town near Alexandra which is 160km from Melbourne, about 11.50am.

The Herald Sun understands a tree fell on a man on the Maroondah Highway.

Emergency crews undertook a delicate mission to free the man from underneath the tree.

The man, aged in his 30s, was flown to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

The investigation as to why the tree fell remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man's miracle survival after tree fall

accident

Just In

    Man’s extreme tattoo prank

    Man’s extreme tattoo prank
    • 19th Jan 2021 3:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70MM+ RAIN: Killarney battles wild afternoon storms

        Premium Content 70MM+ RAIN: Killarney battles wild afternoon storms

        News The damaging winds were strong enough to snap a power pole, while other towns saw flash flooding. SEE PHOTOS HERE:

        Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

        Premium Content Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

        News Police are asking residents to come forward after the car was stolen in broad...

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday

        Road train rollover cut highway for seven hours

        Premium Content Road train rollover cut highway for seven hours

        News Firefighters and council staff worked through the night to clear a wrecked road...