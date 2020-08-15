Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A man received a suspended sentence for possessing a drug utensil when his history came back to bite him.
IN COURT: A man received a suspended sentence for possessing a drug utensil when his history came back to bite him.
Crime

Man’s seven-page criminal history comes back to bite

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man caught with a drug utensil had his seven-page criminal history come back to bite him when he was sentenced on Friday.

Nathan Robert Hite, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of a drug utensil.

READ MORE: Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

READ MORE: Woman refuses to do breath test

The court was told at the time of the offence, Hite was subject to a probation order and a parole order.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic acknowledged the court orders Hite was subject to, but said the last related matter on Hite's history was four years ago.

Hite was sentenced to one month imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Premium Content DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Weather The unseasonal soaking could make all the difference for producers on the Southern Downs and Granite Belt.

        Warwick man charged with drink driving

        Premium Content Warwick man charged with drink driving

        News The man was allegedly driving at more than double the legal alcohol limit.

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the...

        THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket

        Premium Content THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket

        Property A shrinking pool of rental homes under an increased demand will make price hikes...