MAP: Warwick’s 2020 Christmas lights display

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Winner of the Spirit of Christmas award in the 2018 Spano's Supa IGA Warwick Christmas Lights Competition.

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Winner of the Spirit of Christmas award in the 2018 Spano's Supa IGA Warwick Christmas Lights Competition.

WARWICK streets have turned festive as residents embrace the Christmas spirit and decorate their homes from top to toe.

But still wanting to know where are the must-see spots?

Here’s our comprehensive Warwick Christmas lights list for 2020:

- 11 diery St

- 119 Guy St

- Mount Tabor Rd

- 12 Mary St

- 4 Condavale Dr

- 6 Sterne St

- 33 Dragon St

- 6 Mackness Pl

- 168 Pratten St

- 112 Rosenthal Rd

- 17 Kidman Dr

- 20 Martin St

- Law Rd

- Baguley St

- Gore St

- Homestead Rd

- Cinema Heights estate

ELSEWHERE IN THE SOUTHERN DOWNS

- 41 Melaleuca Cres, Stanthorpe

- 8 Oak St, Killarney

- Junabee Rd, Junabee

If you want to be added to the map, send us a message on Facebook or email tessa.flemming@news.com.au.