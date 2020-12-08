Menu
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Winner of the Spirit of Christmas award in the 2018 Spano's Supa IGA Warwick Christmas Lights Competition.
MAP: Warwick’s 2020 Christmas lights display

Tessa Flemming
8th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
WARWICK streets have turned festive as residents embrace the Christmas spirit and decorate their homes from top to toe.

But still wanting to know where are the must-see spots?

Here’s our comprehensive Warwick Christmas lights list for 2020:

- 11 diery St

- 119 Guy St

- Mount Tabor Rd

- 12 Mary St

- 4 Condavale Dr

- 6 Sterne St

- 33 Dragon St

- 6 Mackness Pl

- 168 Pratten St

- 112 Rosenthal Rd

- 17 Kidman Dr

- 20 Martin St

- Law Rd

- Baguley St

- Gore St

- Homestead Rd

- Cinema Heights estate

ELSEWHERE IN THE SOUTHERN DOWNS

- 41 Melaleuca Cres, Stanthorpe

- 8 Oak St, Killarney

- Junabee Rd, Junabee

If you want to be added to the map, send us a message on Facebook or email tessa.flemming@news.com.au.

