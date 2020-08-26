MAP: Warwick’s biggest traffic hazards

STOP: Be careful of these roads, according to Warwick Daily News readers.

AS THIS Queensland road safety week ramps up, imparting the message of road safety to motorists, we asked Facebook readers what roads or hazards around Warwick worried them.

Quickly, both Freestone Rd and Wallace St were identified as major points of concern, with reader June Rose Ruttley-Edge even calling Wallace St an “absolute death trap”.

Other more generalised petitions included a plea from Keven Portener for “wider shoulders on all the roads for cyclist to use”.

The list comes as Freestone residents used the recently upgraded Palmer Bridge to encourage further roadworks.

Here some other responses:

Rodney Kelly

Washpool, Glenvale, Giffords, Kearney and Rockland roads

Chez Den Yuki

Glen Road needs speed bumps to slow people down before someone is killed.

Donna Page

Corner of Guy and Albert. During school hours, you can’t see for cars parked on Guy St when entering the intersection from the Dragon St side and the giveaway sign is constantly blocked by a tree. If you aren’t a local you don’t know it’s there.

Myrtle Ross

Homestead Road down the dirt end section.

Tanya Peters

Dalrymple Creek road between Allora and Talgai.

Mechelle Lambert

Warwick Yangan Road.

Michael Kelly

Park Road is really bad.

Peter Lee

I wish someone would do some work to finish the bridge on Bourkes Rd at Loch Lomond. Been going a long time now. It seems to have come to a stand still. I want the road back. A lot of extra driving happening.

Julie Donovan

Back road to Allora is also really bad in the wet. With heavy rain I don’t go that way as the puddles are so deep that your car takes off sideways and is dangerous.

Also on Lyndhurst lane the stop sign over the railway line really needs to be a giveaway, if you haven’t already worked out there’s no train coming you don’t need a licence. on the other side it’s giveaway so go figure.

Mark Hoffman

Give way to traffic signs at roundabouts at Guy St and Fitzroy St before someone gets hit assuming traffic gives way (only a matter of time).

Remove the left turn only at the ends of Albert St and Condamine St, entering the highway as it forces people to U-turn on the highway!