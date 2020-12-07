MARCH’S MAJOR DAY: Local trots home to Warwick Cup victory

Dayl March shows off the Warwick Pacing Cup trophy after Our Major Day claimed victory at Allman Park. Photo: Sean Teuma

HARNESS RACING: Warwick’s own Dayl March has capped off a memorable return to his home track.

The trainer-driver completed a hat-trick on the eight-race program at Allman Park, including success in the $5000 Garrard's Warwick Pacing Cup (1950m).

Our Major Day ($1.60) came into the event as the well-supported favourite, with Montana Chief ($5) and Majordoit ($4.60) rated his main dangers.

Starting from the middle of the line, March looked to push forward on the six-year-old, however was forced to breeze in the death as Hereux Homme ($23) held the lead.

Hunza Valley ($10) lost all hope after breaking, leaving it down to a four-horse battle.

Hereux Homme began to weaken as Our Major Day pounced on the lead inside the 400m pole.

Dayl March and Our Major Day hold off Montana Chief (Angus Garrard) in the 2020 Warwick Pacing Cup at Allman Park. Photo: Sean Teuma

Montana Chief peeled off the back of the favourite in the home straight and issued a late challenge, however Our Major Day was able to hold on by 2.6m, with Majordoit a further 1.4m back in third.

“He had to do it tough, but he’s capable of that sort of stuff,” March said.

“I thought we might’ve been able to find the front, but the next best place was to sit outside the leader.

“He was tough over the concluding stages. He’s the sort of horse that if he’s still got his head in front he’ll keep finding.

“At times he can tend to knock off and you do worry about how much he’s got left, but he tends to fight.”

March has had a couple of tilts in the past at his hometown feature, and said it had a special sentiment.

“I’ve had a couple of goes at the Cup and ran second with March With Ors (in 2016) who wasn’t beaten far,” he said.

“The purses are bigger elsewhere, but to race on the grass, it’s something different and exciting.

“You get a fair bit of support in Warwick. Everyone knows you’ve got horses and it’s good to do it in front of them.”

Artful Maid ($3.70) was a big winner by 9.4m in the Rio Cobra at Garrard's Pace (1950m), while Timenpatience ($2.25 fav) completed the March treble in the Warwick Credit Union Pace (1950m).

“One of the owners brought her (Timenpatience) and she came p from Canberra where they had a bit of trouble keeping her in her gear,” he said.

“She’s galloped in a couple of runs, but I really like her and I’m hoping we can develop her into a better mare.”

Maggies coasts to victory for driver Angus Garrard and trainer Darrel Graham at the Warwick harness meet at Allman Park. Photo: Sean Teuma

The trainer-driver combo of Darrel Graham and Angus Garrard finished with a double, including Big Gem Montana ($2.60 fav) taking out the Rose and Rodeo Sprint (1250m).

Jimboomba’s Karen Bennett had the trifecta in the opening race on the card, Clifton’s Lola Weidemann had an impressive winner in the form of Pacific Coin, and mother-son duo Kay and Matt Krone saluted with Schooby.

Originally published as MARCH’S MAJOR DAY: Local trots home to Warwick Cup victory