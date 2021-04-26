Margot’s film claims early Oscar

Oscars 2021 predictions: Who will win at this year's Academy Awards?

A movie produced by Margot Robbie has claimed its first Oscar, with writer/director Emerald Fennell has winning Best Original Screenplay.

The film, which was produced by Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, could also win Fennell Best Director.

Fennell said she didn't prepare a speech "because I didn't expect this to happen". "He's very heavy and very cold," Fennell said of her Oscar. .

"I'm trying very hard not to cry which is difficult as an English person because we don't cry ever."

She also thanked "LuckyChap Entertainment" but didn't mention Robbie specifically.

The film, Promising Young Woman, stars Carey Mulligan as a grieving university dropout who gets her revenge by exposing a litany of sexual predators she meets at bars.

The film is up for five Oscars: Best Picture (producer Robbie could score an Oscar here), Best Director (for Emerald Fennell), Best Actress (for Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay (won by for Fennell) and Best Fim Editing.

Mulligan is tipped to go close in the Best Actress category but it's a tight race. Perennial awards favourite Frances McDormand, who has won every other major award this season, could take home her third Best Actress Oscar, for the quiet strength of her heartbreaking performance as an itinerant worker in Nomadland.



Regina King has used the opening monologue of the 93rd Oscars to talk about Black Lives Matter.

King opened the show by striding down the blue carpet of Los Angeles' art deco Union Station, Oscar in hand.

More closely resembling a cocktail party vibe of the Oscars of the 1920s to more recent stuffy affairs, the 93rd Oscars are fun again.

"Jesus, I made it. It's been a year," she laughed.

"If things had gone differently last week in Minneapolis I'd have swapped my heels for marching boots," King said alluding to the Derek Chauvin trial

But King said the Oscars were a "time to celebrate", saying the past year, cinema made us feel "less isolated, connected us when we were apart".

Carey Mulligan plays a woman after accountability and revenge in Promising Young Woman. Picture: Supplied

In the Best Actor group, all eyes are on the late Chadwick Boseman, who is tipped to take home a posthumous Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Heath Ledger did for his legendary performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight in 2009.

But Anthony Hopkins' titanic performance as an elderly man grappling with dementia in The Father remains a sneaky chance.

In the Supporting Actress category the eight-time nominated Glenn Close looks like she'll miss out again to Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn. Still, it would feel something of a travesty if Close won for the truly awful Hillbilly Elegy which had about as much depth as a Lifetime Movie of the Week.

Frances McDormand could win her third Oscar for her performance in Nomadland. Picture: Supplied



Olivia Colman (who beat Close to Best Actress in 2019) has scored a nod for the quiet desperation of a daughter dealing with a parent with dementia in The Father. Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are also nominated in the category.



The Best Supporting Actor race is not so tight. Daniel Kaluuya who has already taken home a Golden Globe, a SAG and a BAFTA will win the Oscar for his fiery, charismatic performance as the Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Chadwick Boseman could win a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Picture: Netflix



Nomadland has won every major award this season so it's a hot favourite for Best Picture. Still, the WWI epic 1917 was expected to win last year but the South Korean bolter Parasite took all before it. So Promising Young Woman, which is dark, contemporary and tackles an important subject, could come from the clouds.



Nomadland's Chloe Zhaou is also favourite to take out Best Director and she would become only the second woman to win the best-director Oscar, after Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker), and the first woman of colour to ever take out the little gold man. On another historic note, the category this year features two women (long overdue!) with Emerald Fennell nominated (the first British woman ever) for Promising Young Woman.

Elsewhere the truly lovely Soul is a shoe-in to take out Best Animated Feature, My Octopus Teacher should take out Best Documentary and original Hamilton star Leslie Odom's "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami will take out this year's Best Song.

It's perhaps the most wide open race in recent years so get the popcorn ready!

OSCAR NOMINATIONS

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya is the hot favourite for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Picture: Supplied



BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Both Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman are nominated for their performances in The Father. Picture: Supplied



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Viola Davis could win Best Actress. Picture: Netflix



BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer

The Father Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

Nomadland Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami Kemp Powers

The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas

Minari Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin

Could Glenn Close (with Amy Adams) finally win an Oscar on her eighth nomination. Picture: Netflix



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Oscar winner Gary Oldman is nominated again for Mank. Picture: Netflix



Originally published as Margot's film claims early Oscar