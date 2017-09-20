Markets move into fresh weekly space

Head along and fill up a basket at the new Seasonal Feast weekly markets.

WARWICK shoppers will soon have a completely fresh and truly local shopping experience right when they need it.

In a move designed to align with Warwick consumers' shopping trends, the popular Seasonal Feast market will change from a monthly market to a weekly produce stall at Bluebird Kitchen and Bar each Wednesday from 8am to midday.

The Seasonal Feast markets have called the Warwick Art Gallery courtyard home for more than a year and organiser Amy Walker said it was time for a change.

"Warwick shoppers get their shopping on a weekly basis, so we've decided to move to a weekly market to cater for that,” she said.

"It'll mean more consistent access to fresh local produce.

"Shoppers can expect seasonal fresh produce and unusual and unique varieties as well as organic beef, lamb and some pork.

Bluebird owner Katie Osborn said they were excited to be approached with the new idea.

"We're big supporters of Seasonal Feast and hope the market being in a more prominent location will help highlight our wonderful local produce.”