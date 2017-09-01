Markets to spring alive

ALL SMILES: Evarnee, 1, and Brynne Ahearn, 5, enjoy a nice break in the shade at the Glengallan Christmas Markets.

CELEBRATE the start of spring with a trip to the iconic Glengallan Homestead for its seasonal market day this Sunday.

The homestead, built in 1867, is draped in history, and the markets take attendees on a trip down memory lane.

Site manager Terry Weier said the unique nature of the market attracted people to the historic site.

"The markets contain between 20 and 25 craft stalls,” Mr Weier said.

"They sell quality, handmade merchandise, including textiles, gems, preserves, metalwork and woodwork.

"The stalls are set up like a little village, and set around the homestead, which gives it a shopfront look.

"It helps to set up a great atmosphere, which people enjoy being a part of.”

Despite being held on just five occasions each year, Mr Weier said the event draws in a good following.

"We have a lot of regular stallholders and customers that make the journey here,” he said.

"We also get people coming from out of town, such as Brisbane and Toowoomba, to explore the markets.”

The Glengallan Markets begin at 8am on Sunday, running through until 1pm in the afternoon, with free entry for children and adults.