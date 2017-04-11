25°
Marking 150 years of school in Allora

11th Apr 2017 8:24 AM
PROUD MOMENT: Wayne Lawson with his parents Pat and June after being named the first Allora State School Dux of the School in 1964.
PROUD MOMENT: Wayne Lawson with his parents Pat and June after being named the first Allora State School Dux of the School in 1964. Contributed

THIS month the Best Little Town on the Downs will celebrate 150 years of schooling.

The Allora State School has evolved from such simple beginnings to the modern educational facility that is now the Allora State School P-10.

It's hard to imagine the arrival of early settlers Mr and Mrs James Gwynne and their children in the Allora area and Mrs Gwynne opening the first school in a tent.

Children paid for their schooling at a rate of one shilling a week, while concessions were made when two or more children of the same family attended.

In 1863, Church of England residents together with other settlers erected a slab hut on the site of the present St David's Anglican Parish Hall. The cottage was partitioned into two rooms, one serving as a residence for the Gwynne family, the other serving as a school on weekdays and a Sunday School.

In a response to a petition to the government from local residents, Mr William Deacon arrived in Allora to establish the first National School, this being the predecessor of the state school the community can boast today. When Mr Deacon arrived in the town a school had not been built and classes were held in the Wesley Chapel. However, the next year, 1867, the first school buildings were completed. Those initial school buildings were located in the area of the present Allora Community Hall, and remained on that site until 1911 when the main sections of today's school were constructed on the present site in Warwick St.

The school celebrated its centenary in 1967 and also gathered in 2011 to reunite the school students, teachers and community celebrating 100 Years on Warwick St. On April 28 and 29 this year, those with links to the Allora State School and local community will gather again and recognise 150 years of education in the Allora area.

The "Allora State School 150” Facebook page contains historical images, details of the coming events and calls to past students and families for information and items from previous years in school history.

Organisers are hoping to create a display of the different Allora State School uniforms worn over the years. Past students are asked to loan organisers any non-current versions of the Allora State School uniform.

Of particular interest was the appearance of a photograph of students David Harris, Ron Gwynne, David Blackburn and Joe Whitton who had won the Garland Cup in 1948 at the State School Primary School Sports. As has been revealed the Garland Cup was a district sport relay award named in honour of Mr T Garland, Head Teacher of Warwick East State School from 1917 to 1940, who was instrumental in the inauguration of the annual Warwick primary school sports gatherings.

Allora State School is researching family connections to the school of its current students. Organisers are keen to identify students who are second, third, fourth and even fifth generation of their family attending the school.

After some frustrations a school time capsule buried on Queensland Day 1981 was unearthed while searching for the capsule interred in 1992 at the 125th anniversary. The search is still on for the 1992 capsule, and any readers who can throw some light on its location are encouraged to contact the Allora State School.

A highlight of the coming celebrations will be being present when the discovered capsule is opened to reveal its contents on Saturday, April 29.

A new capsule with items representing current education and trends will be sealed for opening at a future date at the 150 Year event.

The organising committee is also searching for the oldest living former student of Allora State School. They are hoping to be able to invite this person to the celebration to assist with the cutting of the anniversary cake.

If you know of anyone who might qualify please forward contact details through the Allora State School 150 Facebook page or to Mrs Robyn Draper by emailing robyndraper@hotmail.com

Warwick Daily News
