Martin celebrates life after surviving a seven story fall

MIRACLE: Ten years ago Martin Broad, 44, fell seven stories and broke a number of bones. He is celebrating ten years of recovery and is looking forward to the future.

EMERALD man Martin Broad said he was lucky to be alive after falling seven stories from an apartment building.

Ten years ago, Mr Broad went out to celebrate after getting a job as a lab technician, which he said offered about $300,000 a year.

"I was pretty excited, so I went out and celebrated," he said, "but celebrated a bit too much."

The accident happened in 2010 when he was living in Townsville on the seventh floor of the Metro Quays building.

About 2.30am he was dropped to the sixth floor and decided to climb up the building to enter through the apartments back door.

"I jumped on top of the railing and I was a pretty fit bloke back then, so I jumped, grabbed the balcony and as I went to pull myself up, I slipped and fell seven floors," Mr Broad said.

He spent two years in hospital after breaking all the bones in his face, all his ribs and numerous other bones.

Mr Broad said he had to relearn to walk, talk and carry out day to day activities, all of which he's since achieved.

He wants to use the ten-year mark to encourage others fighting their own battles.

"I've never been one to look back to the past, always look forward to the future," Mr Broad said.

"So I hope that's something people can take away from this - don't look back, look ahead, look forward, look upwards.

"You can always make the right decisions and change the future for the better.

"I'm of the belief that if you're not dead, things can always get better."

Since the accident the now 44-year-old has dedicated his life to educating high school students on the dangers of excessive drinking.

Although he's only spoken locally, Mr Broad wants to eventually tell his story to students across the country.

"I feel quite proud of the fact I've come so far and I'm only going further," he said.

"I want to share my story and share the dangers of drinking, especially before they go to schoolies."

Through sheer determination, the support of his mum and Yumba Bimbi Support Services, Mr Broad makes progress every day.

"Yumba Bimbi has been awesome. This place is a home away from home for me," he said.

"Before my accident, mum had her own life and now for 10 years she's been looking after me.

"I'm so grateful for everything mum does for me but now Yumba Bimbi can take some of the load off what mum has to do."

With a smile on his face and a spring in his step, Mr Broad said he was looking forward to the next ten years.