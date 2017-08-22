24°
Maryvale farming student says thanks

Jonno Colfs
| 22nd Aug 2017 9:50 AM Updated: 10:03 AM
THANKS: Pat Bourke hard at work in the milking sheds at Bourke Farms.
THANKS: Pat Bourke hard at work in the milking sheds at Bourke Farms. Contributed

TEENAGE dairy farmer Pat Bourke is using the power of social media to say thanks for the work primary producers do every day and help to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness in regional areas.

The 18-year-old is a first-year students at UQ Gatton campus and is studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness and a Bachelor of Sustainable Agriculture, with a major in agronomy.

Last week, the university launched their Thank A Farmer campaign, designed to highlight the work Queensland farmers do and with the use of social media, spread awareness throughout non-regional centres.

Pat said the campaign was held every two years.

"One of the parts of the campaign is a video competition," he said.

"Students, especially those who live or work on farms are tasked to produce a video showing the day to day workings on the farm.

"So I came back home for a weekend and shot a video on my phone.

"I tried to take as many shots as I could of most of the jobs that are done in the milk production process and then edited it all together on my laptop."

Utilising social media is not a skill that is new to the Maryvale family.

In 2015, Pat's older brother Kieran Bourke took part in the campaign and produced a video about the the family's Bourke Farms, which was viewed more than 130,000 times.

A video made by another student in the same year was viewed more than 100,000 times.

In the week since Pat posted his video online, it generated more than 5000 views and the number continues to climb daily.

"There's been a large focus on mental illness as well," Pat said.

"All the students attended a talk with guest speakers talking about the impact of mental illness in regional areas," he said.

"Thank A Farmer week is about recognising our farmers and what they do.

"It can be a thankless task, they're feeding the nation but the product leaves the farm and they never hear any more about it.

"This is about giving them a well-earned pat on the back, saying thanks."

Thank A Farmer week also hosted a paddock to plate lunch and an ag-letic carnivals at the university campus.

 

Pat Bourke (right) at Farm Fest with Henry Baskerville.
Pat Bourke (right) at Farm Fest with Henry Baskerville. Contributed

Pat said the use of social media gave the videos a wider reach and more exposure to the target audience, metropolitan areas.

"We're looking for that connection with people who may not fully understand or appreciate the work our primary producers do to put that food on our tables," he said.

"What we do and how we do it is probably overlooked to some degree in the city.

"Farm life can be lonely as well, and with a high rate of depression and suicide in regional areas, it's important to stop and say thanks.

"More and more people are understanding that it's okay to talk to someone with their issues, that it's okay to not be okay, "

Pat said he and brother Kieran were looking to keep making videos.

"We want to highlight the industry and show people how important it is to buy branded milk," he said.

"Buying these products is a direct support for Australia's dairy industry and it's so important to keep it alive and running strong. The videos help to show people what goes into the process, how their milk is made and how we care for our animals, it shows they're getting what they pay for."

With brother Kieran now working on a dairy farm in Canada, Pat wants to head overseas in a few years when he's completed his degrees.

"As a agronomist, I think there's a real chance for me to do something good in a place like Africa," he said.

"I have a friend here at uni whose family is involved in Africa, helping farmers to improve their farmland and introducing them to better farming practices. So I'm pretty keen to look into doing something along those lines."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  maryvale maryvale condamine cricket pat bourke social media thank a farmer week

