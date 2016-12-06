Maryvale gets merry for Christmas in the park

COMMUNITY: Mrs Claus takes the wish lists from Maryvale kids at the 2013 Maryvale Christmas in the Park.

WITH the Christmas season well and truly under way, Maryvale will be joining in on the fun.

The township will be hosting their very own festivities this Friday afternoon at the park opposite The Crown Hotel.

Among the co-ordinators is Rhonda Badby, who said preparations were coming together well for the annual event.

The event is a good option for Maryvale locals to catch up with others in their community for some holiday fun.

There will even be a surprise visit from Santa.

"Santa will be arriving in a special little bush taxi,” Mrs Badby said.

"He'll be handing out lollies and the school kids will be singing some carols for us.

"We'll be having a barbecue and anyone who makes a purchase will automatically go into our raffle draw.

"This is just a nice local event that's been going for a fair few years now.”

The event is BYO nibbles, drinks and chairs.

Maryvale State School choir will be performing a few Christmas Carols and there will also be arts and crafts to keep the kids happy.

It all kicks off at 4pm on Friday.

For more information, phone Gary on 0417797124.