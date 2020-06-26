Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOVING ON UP: Acting president of the Maryvale Progress Association Dennis Wood and SDRC councillor Sheryl Windle are excited to see changes come about ‘within council’s next term’.
MOVING ON UP: Acting president of the Maryvale Progress Association Dennis Wood and SDRC councillor Sheryl Windle are excited to see changes come about ‘within council’s next term’.
News

MARYVALE ON THE MOVE: $100K to put rumours to rest

Bianca Hrovat
26th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYVALE is moving ahead after rumours of contaminated soil at the historic railway reserve were finally laid to rest.

An offhand comment about a cattle dip, where farmers used arsenic to control ticks, sparked a complex and “resource-hungry” undertaking that took “six or seven years” to resolve, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

The site was removed from the Environmental Management Register on June 19, after a lengthy investigation process which cost the Southern Downs Regional Council around $100,000 in consultants and contractors.

“Every journey begins with the first step,” Cr Pennisi said.

“You can start off having hair, and by the end you’ve (become) so old it’s fallen out, or you’ve torn it out along the way.”

The notification from the Department of Environment and Science gives the green light for developments to begin on the neglected block of land, as prescribed by the Maryvale Urban Design Framework.

Councillor Sheryl Windle long-advocated for Maryvale, having been inspired by their proactive and positive spirit.

“This is a gateway to our region and there’s so much potential here, it’s exciting,” she said.

“It’s the perfect spot, it’s right in the hub of town, and there’s no stopping us now!”

Landscape design plans are currently underway for the site, mere meters away from the iconic Maryvale Crown Hotel, and are expected to be finalised over the coming months.

Maryvale Progress Association acting president Dennis Wood said the community has several key projects in mind.

“We’d like a bit of an entertainment area so we can have music festivals and stuff like that,” Mr Wood said.

“Maryvale can become the fun place of the Southern Downs … with due consideration to the residents who want to keep it a quiet place.”

A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Maryvale Progress Association celebrate the reserve’s removal from the Environmental Management Register.
A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Maryvale Progress Association celebrate the reserve’s removal from the Environmental Management Register.
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        premium_icon 'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        Politics Southwest Queensland's stock squad isn't going anywhere the state's Police Minister has confirmed.

        Mixed competition offers chance for bragging rights

        premium_icon Mixed competition offers chance for bragging rights

        Sport Warwick netballers have been given hope the popular fixture will commence for an...

        LET’S DANCE: Warwick formals get the green light

        premium_icon LET’S DANCE: Warwick formals get the green light

        News Teachers and students alike were overjoyed at go-ahead for end of year...

        Warwick records coldest temperature in QLD

        premium_icon Warwick records coldest temperature in QLD

        Weather The frost has well and truly arrived on the Southern Downs.