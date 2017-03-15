Maryvale roads get attention

FED UP: Maryvale residents Kathy Rohweder and David Bowen are frustrated by the inaction from Southern Downs Regional Council to help maintain roads in the small town.

ROADS have been graded and roadsides have been slashed around Maryvale following lobbying by the community.

Local resident Selwyn Sharp said he was impressed by the work done by Southern Downs Regional Council staff in the past month.

Mr Sharp said roads had been a major talking point at the Maryvale Council Q&A last Wednesday night.

"Our roads were just bare dirt and they were out here for two or three weeks a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

"They've just laid down new gravel and graded it all, so even though it's not a sealed bitumen road it's a lot better than what we had, and nowhere near as much dust as what we were getting beforehand.

"A neighbour told me it was the first work they'd seen the council do on the roads out there in 17 years.

"Roads had been a big issue for people as of late, so it's been very pleasing for a lot of people around town to see this work done.”

Mr Sharp said roadsides had also been slashed at the request of the community, who cited the overgrown grass as a safety hazard.

Councillor for community, towns and villages Sheryl Windle said the council was pleased to address the issue at last.

"We had heard from a number of people about getting the roads addressed,” Cr Windle said.

"There's always going to be more work to do but we're happy to be able to get this done since last November.

"We try to get as much done as we can but the money isn't always available.”