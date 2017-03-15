Maryvale thanks SDRC for cemetery upgrades

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT: Maryvale residents (back from left) Joan Bean, Selwyn Sharp and Lawrence Curnow thank Southern Downs councillor Sheryl Windle and council's cemeteries team leader Mark McGowan for helping to overhaul the rundown Maryvale Cemetery. INSETS: (top) Joan Bean, Selwyn Sharp and Lawrence Curnow help clear trees and fencing, (centre) new trees planted and (bottom) the new memorial.

A NEW memorial garden and refurbished cemetery is helping Maryvale residents mourn their loved ones.

Past secretary of the Maryvale Progress Association Joan Bean said the upgrades came after three years of hard work from a group of residents and Southern Downs Regional Council.

"A widow had asked us to approach the council because when her husband's funeral procession had gone through it look like a dump site,” Mrs Bean said.

"We had asked the council for the entrance to be upgraded but they've gone beyond what we asked them to do.

"We helped to clear everything out and then Selwyn Sharp who is a past president was on the chainsaw and helped to remove all the old fencing and wiring.”

The council paid for new fencing, as well as a new road base through the cemetery, plants and a new seat at a cost of more than $13,400.

"We weren't going to have the memorial garden but Mark McGowan who is the head of the cemeteries inspired us to have one and we got it finished just before Christmas,” Mrs Bean said.

"Laurie (Curnow) designed the garden in the shape of a heart, and the association paid for kerbing and dirt was donated by Garry Christensen.

"The council also helped cover the costs of landscaping materials and native plants in the memorial garden and along the fence line, and they're intending to give us a seat for the centre of the memorial garden.

"One lady recently told me she went to sit in the garden to meditate while her extended family held a memorial for her healthy 10-month-old granddaughter who died from SIDS, so we hope it will help bring people solace.”

With the new fence line dividing the cemetery into a smaller plot, Lawrence and Lyn Curnow are now maintaining the refurbished area.

"It was really bad before we started, there were trees over the graves,” Mr Curnow said.

"We're now looking after it as best as a we can.

"It takes us about four hours to do all the mowing and that.”

Mrs Bean said she wanted to thank the council for the help in bringing the project to life.

"Sheryl Windle has really been our advocate on council,” she said.

"We really want to thank the council for collaborating with our community.”

Cr Windle said she was thrilled to work with the members of the Maryvale Progress Association.

"It's great to have such an enthusiastic group of people on the progress association to help bring this project to fruition,” she said.

"They've been amazing and it's a real credit to them.

Mr McGowan said he was glad to see the residents happy with the progress made at the cemetery.

"The progress association members have all been very easy to work with,” he said.

"They've been very patient and understanding which is great when you're dealing with capital works projects and waiting for money to come through.

"The way we have it fenced now means the Curnows will look after a smaller portion and the other area will be looked after by a community member who owns stock.

"We're glad to be a part of the project to beautify the cemetery.”