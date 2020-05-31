Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 3:52 PM

Multiple people have been injured after a brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility this morning.

One male patient is being treated for multiple stab wounds after the incident at Lithgow Correctional Centre.

An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.
An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The Department of Corrective Services confirmed to news.com.au the patient had to be flown to the nearest hospital.

Two others suffered minor stab wounds and nine others are being assessed.

More details to come.

Originally published as Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

brawl editors picks jail lithgow correctional centre prisoners stabbings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40 million budgeted for capital works

        premium_icon $40 million budgeted for capital works

        Council News Southern Downs Regional Council spends big to improve infrastructure, roads and more.

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental...

        BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        premium_icon BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        Business The promise of a good pub feed has lured Southern Downs residents to frequent small...

        Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

        premium_icon Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

        Business NEW data reveals how regional employment fared during the pandemic.