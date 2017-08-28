Rurals battle massive blaze near Warwick

UPDATE: Firefighters have brought a large fire under control near the New South Wales border on Cullendore Rd.

The fire was reportedly burning over an area in excess of 100 acres and mulitple crews were called to the scene from across the region.

Crews are reportedly currently blackening down the area.

EARLIER: A HUGE bushfire is threatening properties along Cullendore Rd south east of Warwick.

Initial reports say the fire is burning over a 100 acre area.

The first calls reported the blaze at about 2.20pm and rural units from Wildash, Freestone, Emu Vale as well as Warwick are either on their way to the fire or in attendance.