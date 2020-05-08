Menu
Queensland border $400k bust
News

VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

Jessica Lamb
by
8th May 2020 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
MORE than 45kg of cannabis was allegedly found hidden in suitcases while trying to be smuggled across the border into Queensland.

The drug haul, estimated to be worth about $400,000, was found by police during a search of a pantech truck at a Coolangatta border checkpoint yesterday.

A 35-year-old Victorian man is assisting police with their enquiries and investigations are continuing.  

Police footage showing more than 45kg of drugs found in a truck trying to cross the border into Queensland
Police footage showing more than 45kg of drugs found in a truck trying to cross the border into Queensland QPS

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin said any persons found bringing dangerous drugs into Queensland will be the subject of a thorough investigation and may face serious criminal charges.  

"Police stationed at our border checkpoints are doing an excellent job at not only maintaining border restrictions, but also detecting and preventing criminal activity," he said.  

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.  

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hours per day.

