Massive community donations from Pentath-run

THIRTEEN community organisations benefitted by a total of $10,000 from the proceeds of the 2017 Warwick Pentath-run.
The annual event was held in May and attracted record nominations which enabled the committee to put $10,000 back into the community.
Event director Neil Burtenshaw has been involved for a decade and said the committee donated the event proceeds back to the community each year.
"This is the second time we have donated $10,000 to community groups in one year,” he said.
Warwick Gymnastic Club member Dani Peel said her club would put the money towards its new international facility at its Easey St complex.
The facility will enable Warwick to host teams preparing for international competitions like next year's Commonwealth Games.
Donations were made to 13 organisations and many got together for a short chat at the Condamine Sports Club late Sunday afternoon.
Organisations to benefit from the procees of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run
Allora Sports Club
Lions Club of Warwick
Rotaract
Mt Gordon Flexi Campus
Warwick Gymnastic Club
LifeFlight
Leukemia Foundation
Southern Downs Suicide Prevention Group
Allora State School P and C
Lifeline
YMCA Breakfast
Cancer Council Queensland
Warwick Motorccycle Club