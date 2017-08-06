Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

THIRTEEN community organisations benefitted by a total of $10,000 from the proceeds of the 2017 Warwick Pentath-run.

The annual event was held in May and attracted record nominations which enabled the committee to put $10,000 back into the community.

Event director Neil Burtenshaw has been involved for a decade and said the committee donated the event proceeds back to the community each year.

"This is the second time we have donated $10,000 to community groups in one year,” he said.

Warwick Gymnastic Club member Dani Peel said her club would put the money towards its new international facility at its Easey St complex.

The facility will enable Warwick to host teams preparing for international competitions like next year's Commonwealth Games.

Donations were made to 13 organisations and many got together for a short chat at the Condamine Sports Club late Sunday afternoon.

Organisations to benefit from the procees of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run

Allora Sports Club

Lions Club of Warwick

Rotaract

Mt Gordon Flexi Campus

Warwick Gymnastic Club

LifeFlight

Leukemia Foundation

Southern Downs Suicide Prevention Group

Allora State School P and C

Lifeline

YMCA Breakfast

Cancer Council Queensland

Warwick Motorccycle Club