Flood damage on Warwick roads

FLOOD waters have taken a toll on Warwick roads, as Southern Downs Regional Council announces

Huge sections of concrete appear to be missing from a section of Grafton St along River Tce where flood waters closed the road late last night.

Mayor Tracy Dobie says reopening the region's road will be a major priority for the weekend.

Cr Dobie said the council would be refocussing its efforts on getting roads open across the Southern Downs

"Council's top priority is to get local roads open and trafficable," she said.

Grafton St damaged by flood waters:



"We want to get traffic moving safely and appropriately, so our focus will be on roads before looking at other issues and requests that come in.



"We would ask for the community's patience as our crews are out there working hard to get things back on track as safely and as quickly as they can."

Damage to the Grafton St bridge caused by floodwaters. Deanna Naughten

Cr Dobie said the council would continue to operate the Local Disaster Coordination Centre tonight and tomorrow, and will make a decision whether to continue the centre into Sunday.

She urged drivers to take heed of any warning signs until road were officially reopened.

"All calls to Council's 1300 MY SDRC number will go directly through to staff, and this will continue for as long as deemed necessary," she said.



"As I have urged previously, motorists are reminded to heed the simple message, 'If it's flooded, forget it'. Please observe any warning signs and drive to the conditions."

