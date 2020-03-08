Massive family brawl almost sends Roma man to jail

A SHIRTLESS brawler was on the knife’s edge of being jailed after a night of drinking escalated into a group fight.

Liam Paul Ramsey, 21 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing a public nuisance charge.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 8 at 4.10am police were called to a disturbance on Luff St.

After they attended the scene, they observed a shirtless Ramsey shaping up to another man, in a fighting stance with closed fists in a group of ten people fighting.

Another man attempted to pull Ramsey away, to whom he pushed before pushing a police constable in the chest who also attempted to stop the fight.

Ramsey was then pulled away by another member of the group and left the scene. Police left but returned after hearing word that the fighting had resumed.

Police were doing patrols when they observed Ramsey at the door of a residence, who once noticing them told them to “f--- off,” and made a physical gesture.

Once police observed the defendant leaving, they arrested him.

“This was quite a violent public nuisance,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“Imprisonment isn’t out of range.”

Ramsey’s lawyer told the court that a night of drinking had escalated to an argument with family members.

Ramsey pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Excessive drinking is getting you into a lot of trouble. You’re getting very close to being jailed,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“This behaviour is poor. It puts you at risk, police at risk and everyone around you at risk.”

Magistrate Saggers sentenced Ramsey to three months imprisonment for the public nuisance charge and activated his previous suspended sentences to be served concurrently.

He was given an immediate parole release date.