‘Massive help’: Council step in to support struggling community

HELPING HAND: Market in the Mountains president Heather Dux in her kitchen.

COUNCIL has thrown a lifeline to those struggling during this time, helping businesses to stay afloat and on top of their expenses.

Market in the Mountains president Heather Dux said she was overjoyed when she opened a letter in the mail telling her Southern Downs Regional Council had waived her food licensing fee for the year.

Mrs Dux, who sells jams, chutneys, mustards and other preserves at the local markets said the waive was a sweet relief.

“It is always due to be paid by the end of May,” Mrs Dux said.

“When I pulled the letter out of my mailbox I thought ‘Don’t tell me this is due again...’ – when in fact it read that the fee was going to be waived.

“It is wonderful news.”

She said anyone who wants to make and sell food for human consumption is required to hold a licence.

“There is rules that your kitchen has to meet if you want to be able to make food and then sell it.”

With no word as to when the markets will continue, she said the waive has been a big help as an online platform for her small business isn’t feasible.

“Considering my age it’s not beneficial to me. Maybe if I was 40 years younger.

“I’m happy to potter along as I am. The markets are more of a social aspect for me.

“I do feel for those who do rely on the markets for an income.”

For 20-year old Becky Finch, the waive couldn’t have come at a better time.

Also making jams and chutneys from her home and selling them online and at weekly markets, the small business owner hadn’t heard from Council in regards to the licencing waive yet, but was hoping to be eligible for it too.

Farm Gate Delicacies owner Becky Finch

“If fees were to be waived it would be a big help because they are expensive,” she said.

During this time Becky said her sales have dwindled since her Christmas demand, with buyers wary of what products they purchase online.

“Being a food product people can be hesitant to buy as they don’t know if it is made safe anymore.

“This makes it harder. I have to rely on social media or word of mouth now.”

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman confirmed food licence fees for all food premises in the Southern Downs Region have been waived for 2020/2021 as part of stage 1 of Council’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Package to relieve financial pressure on the community and support the region’s recovery.

“Council will tailor future support packages as community needs are further identified through consultation with residents and businesses. However, it is anticipated that standard fees and charges will recommence for the 2021/2022 financial year.”

COVID-19 Recovery Hub Centres are open in Warwick and Stanthorpe and provide a meeting point for residents and businesses affected by the pandemic to talk with councillors and council’s Recovery Subgroup.

Social distancing guidelines apply and you will need to make an appointment by calling 1300 697 372 or emailing edu@sdrc.qld.gov.au.