Massive power outages tonight - 6500 homes out

Power is out Sunday night after the storm. Donna Jones

UPDATED 9pm: Late Sunday afternoon, 67 Ergon Energy consumers in the Elphinstone/Spring Creek and Talgai areas lost power and it was still out when they were joined by another 2024 consumers in the Allora and Clifton areas in a massive outage at 7.56pm.

There were 4465 consumers in Warwick and surrounding areas also without power from 7.56pm.

EARLIER 8pm: Sixty seven Ergon Energy consumers have been without power for more than two hours in the wake of a wild storm this afternoon in the Elphinstone/Spring Creek and Talgai area.

There was one report of 30mm rain at Elphinstone and another of 13mm at Talgai.

The 67 consumers without power are in the Allora, Clifton, Elphinstone, Spring Creek and Talgai areas.

Ergon Energy has stated the loss of supply was due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Crews are on scene but no time is available about the time power is likely to be restored.

After this story went online earlier Sunday night, a Clintonvale resident posted on Facebook after 8pm that they had lost power for the second time in the day.

There were also Facebook posts of power being lost in various parts of Warwick.