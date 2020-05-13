Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

More Stories

editors picks offbeat sunshine coast snake catchers 24/7 wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire breaks out at Warwick’s Malt House restaurant

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at Warwick’s Malt House restaurant

        News ‘We could have lost a valuable resource to Warwick here.’ Firey’s warning after blaze at popular restaurant.

        Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

        premium_icon Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

        News ‘We are going to get through this together, we are going to pull together and we...

        Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

        premium_icon Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

        News After spearheading the movement to see special entertainment precincts given the...

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues