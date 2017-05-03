Master the art of plant-based cooking

DELICIOUS DISHES: The colourful plant-based whole food recipes prepared at last year's cooking demonstrations were a big hit.

GETTING in five-a-day is a lot easier when you've got a little black book full of fool-proof, tasty recipes.

Over three Sunday evenings in May and June, you'll have the chance to compile a collection by attending plant-based whole foods cooking demonstrations at the Warwick Seventh Day Adventist Church.

A member of the organising team Catherine Cazaly said three savoury dishes, a dessert and salad would be prepared each night.

"We try to cater for specific areas, so gluten-free for example,” Mrs Cazaly said.

"This year we're doing things like an avocado risotto. So it's a dairy-free, gluten-free risotto and it's got your whole grains.”

A nurse at Warwick Hospital, Mrs Cazaly believes preparing nourishing food is a forgotten art in western society and can greatly improve health.

"In some cases it can completely change the lifestyle disease you have. Something like high blood pressure and diabetes can be really helped with a plant-based diet,” she said.

Each demonstration costs $9 or $5 for pensioners.

For more information and to book, phone Mrs Cazaly on 0409894908.