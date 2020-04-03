Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

Mastercard's swipe limit increase boosts social distancing

3rd Apr 2020 12:35 PM

 

From April 9, Customers now able to spend more when using their Mastercard without entering a PIN number, helping reduce body-to-surface contact when buying essentials.

Mastercard has today announced that contactless payment limits in Australia will increase from AU$100 to AU$200 for consumers with Mastercards, enabling more transactions to take place without the need to touch a PIN pad.

The increase aims to help mitigate further the spread of COVID-19 by providing a quick and secure way to pay for household necessities, that is also more hygienic.

coronaviruspromo

Their own research shows more than 85 percent of Australian Mastercard transactions are currently over AU$100, causing considerable risk during a time of pandemic. Mastercard has, by permitting a larger number of transactions to take place using contactless without entering a PIN, allowed fewer purchases to require customers to touch potentially infectious surfaces, handle cash or use a pen to process payments at point of sale.

Richard Wormald, division president for Australasia, Mastercard said COVID-19 has become a part of our new reality. 

"Mastercard is committed to providing people with the safest, most secure way to pay for their purchases, whether that is the physical transaction itself or the security tools protecting their payment.

"In times like this every effort, both big and small, matters and can have a positive impact on our society.

"Mastercard will continue to explore new ways to support businesses and consumers as we face this challenge together."

Mastercard recently partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome, collectively committing US$125 million to speed development and access to therapies for COVID-19.

For more details on future commitments, and to read Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga's open letter outlining our  approach to the current climate, visit the Mastercard Newsroom.

Mastercard has today announced that contactless payment limits in Australia will increase from AU$100 to AU$200
Mastercard has today announced that contactless payment limits in Australia will increase from AU$100 to AU$200 Supplied

More Stories

coronavirus credit card mastercard pandemic social distancing swipe limit
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You shall not pass: Stricter border measures installed

        premium_icon You shall not pass: Stricter border measures installed

        News Concrete blockades have been positioned around the Southern Downs to stop people crossing the state line.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Woman hospitalised after snake bite at Southern Downs home

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after snake bite at Southern Downs home

        News THE patient was rushed to hospital last night after reportedly being bitten by a...